Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool tennis court volleyball court car wash area

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities car wash area gym pool tennis court volleyball court

Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom Condo in Orlando - Fully furnished One Bedroom Condo conveniently located next to I-4 and close to Universal Studios, The Mall at Millennia, and only 5 minutes away from Down Town Orlando. This condo has a Queen size bed in the bedroom. And two sofas on the living room. It can be rented month to month and is also available for a long term lease.



Call today to schedule a private showing!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5711520)