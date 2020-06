Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available for immediate move in. This 2 bed/ 2 bath with office (potential 3rd bedroom) is conveniently located. 2nd floor unit, volume ceilings. The kitchen has been updated with granite tops and black appliances. One assigned parking spot with plenty of other spaces to park. Call/ Text to schedule your private showing today.