465 E SOUTH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

This is an amazing opportunity to live right in the hart of downtown. Great views of the downtown skyline from the fourth floor private deck. Property has many great items , corner unit with additional windows…includes a 2 car garage attached... full 4th floor deck , including hot tub, grill and frig. The townhome has four levels, level one is garage and small room with storage, level two is fully equipped kitchen :frig, microwave, stove, dishwasher disposal, breakfast bar and large panty. kitchen is open to living and dining areas.. there is also a half bath and small exterior deck. third floor is two master suites and washer/ dryer. fourth floor is small loft space and door open to full roof deck . Property is only a couple blocks from Publix and Lake Eola.... a few more blocks to the new performing arts center, train station, Amway center and all of the Orlando Business district.