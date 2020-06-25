All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:26 PM

465 E SOUTH STREET

465 E South Street · No Longer Available
Location

465 E South Street, Orlando, FL 32801
South Eola

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
This is an amazing opportunity to live right in the hart of downtown. Great views of the downtown skyline from the fourth floor private deck. Property has many great items , corner unit with additional windows…includes a 2 car garage attached... full 4th floor deck , including hot tub, grill and frig. The townhome has four levels, level one is garage and small room with storage, level two is fully equipped kitchen :frig, microwave, stove, dishwasher disposal, breakfast bar and large panty. kitchen is open to living and dining areas.. there is also a half bath and small exterior deck. third floor is two master suites and washer/ dryer. fourth floor is small loft space and door open to full roof deck . Property is only a couple blocks from Publix and Lake Eola.... a few more blocks to the new performing arts center, train station, Amway center and all of the Orlando Business district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

