Amenities

garage recently renovated pool playground racquetball court basketball court

Dont miss your chance to rent this updated and well maintained 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo with an open floor plan and lake front view. Surrounded by beautiful landscaping this condo has a one car garage. Full access to the Rosemont Neighborhood Center which offers a pool, basketball, racquetball and tennis courts and a playground. This neighborhood has mature trees, a large lake to walk around and nearby golf course. This is Florida living at its best. Schedule a showing today!