Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4592 Lighthouse Cir.

4592 Lighthouse Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4592 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL 32808
Signal Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3136331000 ----
AVAILABLE MARCH 8, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is located in Carmel Oaks off Signal Hill Rd. and convenient to local schools, dining, shopping. The main living area is downstairs to include the living and dining area and half bathroom with both bedrooms upstairs. Additional features include a private courtyard and extra storage space. One small pet under 20 lbs may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4592 Lighthouse Cir. have any available units?
4592 Lighthouse Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4592 Lighthouse Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
4592 Lighthouse Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4592 Lighthouse Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4592 Lighthouse Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 4592 Lighthouse Cir. offer parking?
No, 4592 Lighthouse Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 4592 Lighthouse Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4592 Lighthouse Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4592 Lighthouse Cir. have a pool?
No, 4592 Lighthouse Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 4592 Lighthouse Cir. have accessible units?
No, 4592 Lighthouse Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 4592 Lighthouse Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4592 Lighthouse Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4592 Lighthouse Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4592 Lighthouse Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.

