4548 Commander Drive #1423

Amenities

on-site laundry gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

2 bedroom condo @ Venetian Place - This 2 bedroom,1 bath condo offers 934 sq ft of living space. Living room/dining room combo with plenty of cabinet space. The Community is gated must have gate access to enter, it offers a club house, pool, inside tennis court, fitness center, laundry facilities, and a beautiful pond. Just minutes away from the Orlando International Airport, 528-408 & I-4 Please contact Mauro or Evelyn to schedule your viewing (407)283-7133 (407) 720-4627 (407) 720-6067



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2716861)