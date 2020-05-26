All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

4502 Lighthouse Circle

4502 Lighthouse Circle · (407) 490-0174
Location

4502 Lighthouse Circle, Orlando, FL 32808
Signal Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4502 Lighthouse Circle · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
RENT READY TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE 2 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATH! - This townhome style condo is conveniently located in Three Lakes Village subdivision front end unit with assigned parking spaces. This home has a private gated entrance and courtyard entry. This well-designed townhome opens up to a living room and sliding glass door that overlooks the private patio entry, dining room combo with a convenient peek-a-boo style kitchen layout and bar counter, stainless steel appliances, updated light fixtures, wood laminate floors in kitchen, tile in bathrooms and carpet throughout the home. Washer, Central Air, and heat, ceiling fans in each bedroom. Plenty of closet space throughout, bedrooms are both located upstairs for added privacy. If you are looking for a place to call home in the heart of Rosemont, look no further. This 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths for $1,195.00mo won't last long. Apply today online at www.stonebridgepmg.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4656038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 Lighthouse Circle have any available units?
4502 Lighthouse Circle has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4502 Lighthouse Circle have?
Some of 4502 Lighthouse Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 Lighthouse Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4502 Lighthouse Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 Lighthouse Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4502 Lighthouse Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4502 Lighthouse Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4502 Lighthouse Circle does offer parking.
Does 4502 Lighthouse Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 Lighthouse Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 Lighthouse Circle have a pool?
No, 4502 Lighthouse Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4502 Lighthouse Circle have accessible units?
No, 4502 Lighthouse Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 Lighthouse Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4502 Lighthouse Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
