4442 Ring Neck Rd

Amenities

garage playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking playground garage

2 bedroom townhouse in Pheasant Run - Two story condominium in Pheasant Run with two bedrooms, one and a half baths, over 1000 square feet and a garage. Walk to park with walking trails, green space and playground.



There is a $55 application fee.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income of three times monthly rent or more

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 600 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 500 will be declined



You may apply at www,incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE4902884)