4442 Ring Neck Rd

2 bedroom townhouse in Pheasant Run - Two story condominium in Pheasant Run with two bedrooms, one and a half baths, over 1000 square feet and a garage. Walk to park with walking trails, green space and playground.
There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 600 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined
You may apply at www,incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.
Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.
(RLNE4902884)