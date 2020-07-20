All apartments in Orlando
4442 Ring Neck Rd
4442 Ring Neck Rd

4442 Ring Neck Road · No Longer Available
Location

4442 Ring Neck Road, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

garage
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
2 bedroom townhouse in Pheasant Run - Two story condominium in Pheasant Run with two bedrooms, one and a half baths, over 1000 square feet and a garage. Walk to park with walking trails, green space and playground.

There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 600 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined

You may apply at www,incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4902884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 Ring Neck Rd have any available units?
4442 Ring Neck Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4442 Ring Neck Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4442 Ring Neck Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 Ring Neck Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4442 Ring Neck Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4442 Ring Neck Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4442 Ring Neck Rd offers parking.
Does 4442 Ring Neck Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4442 Ring Neck Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 Ring Neck Rd have a pool?
No, 4442 Ring Neck Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4442 Ring Neck Rd have accessible units?
No, 4442 Ring Neck Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 Ring Neck Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4442 Ring Neck Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4442 Ring Neck Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4442 Ring Neck Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
