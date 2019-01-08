All apartments in Orlando
4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD

4413 Rockledge Road · No Longer Available
Location

4413 Rockledge Road, Orlando, FL 32807
Dover Shores East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
UPDATED 3br 2ba in Conway/Lake Underhill area, with HUGE KITCHEN and a detached 2 car garage!!! Located just south of the East-West Expressway, this conveniently located home offers all solid surface flooring...NO CARPETS. Parquet floors, a well as tile and laminate, with vinyl floor in the laundry room. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOORPLAN. Updated kitchen boasts cabinets galore, HUGE kitchen island, free standing range with double ovens, desk/workspace, and custom pendant lighting. Eating space just off the kitchen towards the laundry room. Dry bar located just before entry to living room. Shower only in bath 1, with a JETTED TUB/Shower combo in bath 2. Spacious 2 car detached garage, ample parking and yard space. Owner will consider one pet under 20lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Washer and dryer included, to be maintained by tenant at tenant's expense. LOCATION is just a short commute to Downtown Orlando, Thornton Park, Dover Shores Community Park, Orlando Executive Airport well as Orlando International Airport. Drive by first, then call for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD have any available units?
4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD have?
Some of 4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.

