4413 ROCKLEDGE ROAD

UPDATED 3br 2ba in Conway/Lake Underhill area, with HUGE KITCHEN and a detached 2 car garage!!! Located just south of the East-West Expressway, this conveniently located home offers all solid surface flooring...NO CARPETS. Parquet floors, a well as tile and laminate, with vinyl floor in the laundry room. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOORPLAN. Updated kitchen boasts cabinets galore, HUGE kitchen island, free standing range with double ovens, desk/workspace, and custom pendant lighting. Eating space just off the kitchen towards the laundry room. Dry bar located just before entry to living room. Shower only in bath 1, with a JETTED TUB/Shower combo in bath 2. Spacious 2 car detached garage, ample parking and yard space. Owner will consider one pet under 20lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Washer and dryer included, to be maintained by tenant at tenant's expense. LOCATION is just a short commute to Downtown Orlando, Thornton Park, Dover Shores Community Park, Orlando Executive Airport well as Orlando International Airport. Drive by first, then call for appointment.