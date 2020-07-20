All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812

4348 S Kirkman Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4348 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32835
Kirkman South

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
COMING SOON! Location, location, location! -
This specious 2 bed. 2 bath. condo is perfectly located in the heart of Metrowest. Minutes away from the bus stop, major attractions, restaurants, shopping line on Kirkman Rd., major highways like I-4, 408 Hwy and FL Turnpike. The community offers amazing amenities, including a guarded booth at the entrance gate, swimming pool, basketball, fitness center and more.
The condo has an attractive floor plan, beautiful accents, spacious bedrooms and baths, fully equipped kitchen and balcony.

This condos come once in a while and are occupied almost immediately, so leave your name on the list to be the among the first one to see it when available! Appications can be completed at www.stonebridgepmg.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4810199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 have any available units?
4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 have?
Some of 4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 currently offering any rent specials?
4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 pet-friendly?
No, 4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 offer parking?
No, 4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 does not offer parking.
Does 4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 have a pool?
Yes, 4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 has a pool.
Does 4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 have accessible units?
No, 4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 does not have accessible units.
Does 4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812 does not have units with dishwashers.
