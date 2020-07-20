4348 S. Kirkman Rd #812

Amenities

COMING SOON! Location, location, location! -

This specious 2 bed. 2 bath. condo is perfectly located in the heart of Metrowest. Minutes away from the bus stop, major attractions, restaurants, shopping line on Kirkman Rd., major highways like I-4, 408 Hwy and FL Turnpike. The community offers amazing amenities, including a guarded booth at the entrance gate, swimming pool, basketball, fitness center and more.

The condo has an attractive floor plan, beautiful accents, spacious bedrooms and baths, fully equipped kitchen and balcony.



This condos come once in a while and are occupied almost immediately, so leave your name on the list to be the among the first one to see it when available! Appications can be completed at www.stonebridgepmg.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4810199)