Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

4227 Lake Lawne Ave

4227 Lake Lawne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4227 Lake Lawne Avenue, Orlando, FL 32808
Mercy Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
***WOW*** AFFORDABLE BIG HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - ***WOW*** AFFORDABLE BIG HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO
4227 LAKE LAWNE AVENUE
ORLANDO, FL 32808
Rent: $800/month
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
RECENTLY RENOVATED WITH FRESH INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT, BATHROOM AND KITCHEN REMODELED, AND UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE HOME. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $900 and leasing fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE2583551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4227 Lake Lawne Ave have any available units?
4227 Lake Lawne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4227 Lake Lawne Ave have?
Some of 4227 Lake Lawne Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4227 Lake Lawne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4227 Lake Lawne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4227 Lake Lawne Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4227 Lake Lawne Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4227 Lake Lawne Ave offer parking?
No, 4227 Lake Lawne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4227 Lake Lawne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4227 Lake Lawne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4227 Lake Lawne Ave have a pool?
No, 4227 Lake Lawne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4227 Lake Lawne Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 4227 Lake Lawne Ave has accessible units.
Does 4227 Lake Lawne Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4227 Lake Lawne Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

