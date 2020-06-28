4203 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822 South Semoran
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in Ready (price drop $1000.00) - Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath, 1st floor unit freshly painted, with many upgrades. Close to major highways, shopping centers, public transportation. Water/trash & sewer included.
(RLNE5334659)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 have any available units?
4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 currently offering any rent specials?
4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 is pet friendly.
Does 4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 offer parking?
No, 4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 does not offer parking.
Does 4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 have a pool?
No, 4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 does not have a pool.
Does 4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 have accessible units?
No, 4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4203 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 does not have units with air conditioning.