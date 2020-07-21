415 Rugby St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking playground pool

Apply today at www.rentinorangecounty.com. Initial application (no charge) required to schedule tour of unit.



Unit updated in Nov. of 2017. New carpet, tile, cabinets with granite countertops, new appliances. This duplex includes covered carport, laundry room with hookups (tenant provides washer/dryer) and private back yard. Wall AC provided.



One Pet allowed. $200 Pet Deposit. $50/Month Pet Rent.



Move in requirements: Full month's rent of $1225 + $1,275 deposit + $70 app fee per adult.

Walk to historic Princeton Elementary, College Park Pool, rec center, playground and little league fields. Near fire station, Publix market, Edgewater Drive shoppes and eateries and minutes to I-4, downtown Orlando and Winter Park.



Beautiful tree covered neighborhood.