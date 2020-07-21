All apartments in Orlando
415 Rugby St
415 Rugby St

415 Rugby Street · No Longer Available
Location

415 Rugby Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Apply today at www.rentinorangecounty.com. Initial application (no charge) required to schedule tour of unit.

Unit updated in Nov. of 2017. New carpet, tile, cabinets with granite countertops, new appliances. This duplex includes covered carport, laundry room with hookups (tenant provides washer/dryer) and private back yard. Wall AC provided.

One Pet allowed. $200 Pet Deposit. $50/Month Pet Rent.

Move in requirements: Full month's rent of $1225 + $1,275 deposit + $70 app fee per adult.
Walk to historic Princeton Elementary, College Park Pool, rec center, playground and little league fields. Near fire station, Publix market, Edgewater Drive shoppes and eateries and minutes to I-4, downtown Orlando and Winter Park.

Beautiful tree covered neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

