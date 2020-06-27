All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 19 2020 at 12:57 AM

411 RUTH LANE

411 Ruth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

411 Ruth Lane, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
DOWNTOWN ORLANDO - Fabulous 3 story, 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths townhouse full of upgrades, located just 2 blocks from Lake Eola and walking distance to the Thornton Park neighborhood. Open main floor featuring the family room, dining room, beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, huge island, and granite countertops. On the third floor the master suite with a walking closet and full bath featuring garden tub, separate shower and double sinks, plus two more bedrooms that share one bathroom. 2 car garage on the ground level and 2 extra office/gym/storage rooms. French balconies and Courtyard atmosphere make this a cute townhome community with a pool to relax and enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 RUTH LANE have any available units?
411 RUTH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 RUTH LANE have?
Some of 411 RUTH LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 RUTH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
411 RUTH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 RUTH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 411 RUTH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 411 RUTH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 411 RUTH LANE offers parking.
Does 411 RUTH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 RUTH LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 RUTH LANE have a pool?
Yes, 411 RUTH LANE has a pool.
Does 411 RUTH LANE have accessible units?
No, 411 RUTH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 411 RUTH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 RUTH LANE has units with dishwashers.

