411 RUTH LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage

DOWNTOWN ORLANDO - Fabulous 3 story, 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths townhouse full of upgrades, located just 2 blocks from Lake Eola and walking distance to the Thornton Park neighborhood. Open main floor featuring the family room, dining room, beautiful open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42" cabinets, huge island, and granite countertops. On the third floor the master suite with a walking closet and full bath featuring garden tub, separate shower and double sinks, plus two more bedrooms that share one bathroom. 2 car garage on the ground level and 2 extra office/gym/storage rooms. French balconies and Courtyard atmosphere make this a cute townhome community with a pool to relax and enjoy.