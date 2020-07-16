This condo is located in historical Lake Eola Heights - 2 bedroom/2 bath. Walk to shops and restaurants in Thornton Park or Downtown or take a stroll around Lake Eola just a couple blocks away! Built in 1925 and restored in 2001. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious first floor covered balcony. This condo is located in historical Lake Eola Heights - 2 bedroom/2 bath. Walk to shops and restaurants in Thornton Park or Downtown or take a stroll around Lake Eola just a couple blocks away! Built in 1925 and restored in 2001. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious covered balcony.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 411 East Livingston Street, #D have any available units?
411 East Livingston Street, #D has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 East Livingston Street, #D have?
Some of 411 East Livingston Street, #D's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 East Livingston Street, #D currently offering any rent specials?
411 East Livingston Street, #D is not currently offering any rent specials.