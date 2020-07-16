All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like
411 East Livingston Street, #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
411 East Livingston Street, #D
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:36 PM

411 East Livingston Street, #D

411 Livingston Street · (321) 236-0488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

411 Livingston Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This condo is located in historical Lake Eola Heights - 2 bedroom/2 bath. Walk to shops and restaurants in Thornton Park or Downtown or take a stroll around Lake Eola just a couple blocks away! Built in 1925 and restored in 2001. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious first floor covered balcony.
This condo is located in historical Lake Eola Heights - 2 bedroom/2 bath. Walk to shops and restaurants in Thornton Park or Downtown or take a stroll around Lake Eola just a couple blocks away! Built in 1925 and restored in 2001. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious covered balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 411 East Livingston Street, #D have any available units?
411 East Livingston Street, #D has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 East Livingston Street, #D have?
Some of 411 East Livingston Street, #D's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 East Livingston Street, #D currently offering any rent specials?
411 East Livingston Street, #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 East Livingston Street, #D pet-friendly?
No, 411 East Livingston Street, #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 411 East Livingston Street, #D offer parking?
Yes, 411 East Livingston Street, #D offers parking.
Does 411 East Livingston Street, #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 East Livingston Street, #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 East Livingston Street, #D have a pool?
No, 411 East Livingston Street, #D does not have a pool.
Does 411 East Livingston Street, #D have accessible units?
No, 411 East Livingston Street, #D does not have accessible units.
Does 411 East Livingston Street, #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 East Livingston Street, #D does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Summit at Metrowest Apartments
6500 Metrowest Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 BedroomsOrlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly PlacesOrlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMilleniaBaldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista EastCentral Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia CollegeBethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach