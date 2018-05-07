4096 DIJON DRIVE

Amenities

MUST SEE. This is a second floor 2 bedroom 2 bath very specious & upgraded condo. Located in a waterfront community at Cypress Pointe right off Lake Orlando. Renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with new tile flooring throughout.Water is included in the rent .Community features pool, tennis court, playground, clubhouse and more. Walk to the lake located next to the complex, enjoy beautiful sunset there or enjoy fishing with friends and family. Approximately 20 minutes to Orlando International Airport. Minutes from Lake Orlando Golf Course, Downtown, Valencia College & Theme Parks. Close to I-4 and the 408. This unit is available for immediate possession.