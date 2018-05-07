All apartments in Orlando
4096 DIJON DRIVE
Last updated February 1 2020 at 8:23 PM

4096 DIJON DRIVE

4096 Dijon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4096 Dijon Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
MUST SEE. This is a second floor 2 bedroom 2 bath very specious & upgraded condo. Located in a waterfront community at Cypress Pointe right off Lake Orlando. Renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances with new tile flooring throughout.Water is included in the rent .Community features pool, tennis court, playground, clubhouse and more. Walk to the lake located next to the complex, enjoy beautiful sunset there or enjoy fishing with friends and family. Approximately 20 minutes to Orlando International Airport. Minutes from Lake Orlando Golf Course, Downtown, Valencia College & Theme Parks. Close to I-4 and the 408. This unit is available for immediate possession.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4096 DIJON DRIVE have any available units?
4096 DIJON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4096 DIJON DRIVE have?
Some of 4096 DIJON DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4096 DIJON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4096 DIJON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4096 DIJON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4096 DIJON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4096 DIJON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4096 DIJON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4096 DIJON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4096 DIJON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4096 DIJON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4096 DIJON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4096 DIJON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4096 DIJON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4096 DIJON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4096 DIJON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
