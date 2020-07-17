All apartments in Orlando
4042 Ferrow Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

4042 Ferrow Street

4042 Ferrow Street · No Longer Available
Location

4042 Ferrow Street, Orlando, FL 32811

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home Now Available for Rent - This Property is a Must See! Fully Remodeled 3 Bed/1 Bath Home is Now Available for Rent.

Be the first to live in this completely remodeled home with a fresh coat of paint inside and out.

Renovated Kitchen with portable island and Brand New Appliances.

Private, fenced in backyard great for entertainment.

Good sized Bedroom with a brand new bathroom. You will move this Farm-house feel!

Stackable washer/ dryer hook up in utility room.

Standard Rental Requirements: Combined Income must be 3x monthly rent, No Evictions, criminal history will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Rental History preferred. Non-refundable pet deposit applies, breed restrictions.

Text/Call 305 951 4494 with any questions and/or schedule a showing.

www.primepropertymanagementllc.com

(RLNE5886809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4042 Ferrow Street have any available units?
4042 Ferrow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4042 Ferrow Street currently offering any rent specials?
4042 Ferrow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4042 Ferrow Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4042 Ferrow Street is pet friendly.
Does 4042 Ferrow Street offer parking?
No, 4042 Ferrow Street does not offer parking.
Does 4042 Ferrow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4042 Ferrow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4042 Ferrow Street have a pool?
No, 4042 Ferrow Street does not have a pool.
Does 4042 Ferrow Street have accessible units?
No, 4042 Ferrow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4042 Ferrow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4042 Ferrow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4042 Ferrow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4042 Ferrow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
