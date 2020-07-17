4042 Ferrow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home Now Available for Rent - This Property is a Must See! Fully Remodeled 3 Bed/1 Bath Home is Now Available for Rent.



Be the first to live in this completely remodeled home with a fresh coat of paint inside and out.



Renovated Kitchen with portable island and Brand New Appliances.



Private, fenced in backyard great for entertainment.



Good sized Bedroom with a brand new bathroom. You will move this Farm-house feel!



Stackable washer/ dryer hook up in utility room.



Standard Rental Requirements: Combined Income must be 3x monthly rent, No Evictions, criminal history will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Rental History preferred. Non-refundable pet deposit applies, breed restrictions.



Text/Call 305 951 4494 with any questions and/or schedule a showing.



www.primepropertymanagementllc.com



