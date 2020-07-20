All apartments in Orlando
3779 Holston Way

3779 Holston Way · No Longer Available
Location

3779 Holston Way, Orlando, FL 32812

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will be completely blown away the moment you enter this home. The high vaulted ceilings give a feeling of space & openness and allow the natural light to filter through. The gorgeous trendy double-paned windows show all the special features of this wonderful home. The spacious floor plan is the perfect place to entertain or enjoy a quiet evening at home. The dining room features elegant modern details that make this home a perfect setting for enjoying entertaining friends or family. The main living area/family room will accommodate large furnishings. Here you will find a newly restyled screened lanai which really opens up this lovely home. The surprises don't end here, the kitchen and baths have also been completely updated and made so very usable with extra storage. Now enter the master retreat, with warm neutral tones, and high ceilings and a loft that opens to the master. This is perfect for the office, or a wonderful spot to read, write or spend time together. This home will make you the envy of your friends but will also make living the Florida lifestyle a breeze. Upstairs you will find breezy open, spacious and updated bedrooms plus another stunning bathroom remodel. This seller has wonderful taste and uses every space. There is also a loft space perfect for a home office or play area. Outside is a large space to play fetch with fido, stay your own garden or just a zen space to relax. This home is amazing and wont' last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3779 Holston Way have any available units?
3779 Holston Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3779 Holston Way currently offering any rent specials?
3779 Holston Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3779 Holston Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3779 Holston Way is pet friendly.
Does 3779 Holston Way offer parking?
No, 3779 Holston Way does not offer parking.
Does 3779 Holston Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3779 Holston Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3779 Holston Way have a pool?
No, 3779 Holston Way does not have a pool.
Does 3779 Holston Way have accessible units?
No, 3779 Holston Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3779 Holston Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3779 Holston Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3779 Holston Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3779 Holston Way does not have units with air conditioning.
