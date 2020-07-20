3779 Holston Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You will be completely blown away the moment you enter this home. The high vaulted ceilings give a feeling of space & openness and allow the natural light to filter through. The gorgeous trendy double-paned windows show all the special features of this wonderful home. The spacious floor plan is the perfect place to entertain or enjoy a quiet evening at home. The dining room features elegant modern details that make this home a perfect setting for enjoying entertaining friends or family. The main living area/family room will accommodate large furnishings. Here you will find a newly restyled screened lanai which really opens up this lovely home. The surprises don't end here, the kitchen and baths have also been completely updated and made so very usable with extra storage. Now enter the master retreat, with warm neutral tones, and high ceilings and a loft that opens to the master. This is perfect for the office, or a wonderful spot to read, write or spend time together. This home will make you the envy of your friends but will also make living the Florida lifestyle a breeze. Upstairs you will find breezy open, spacious and updated bedrooms plus another stunning bathroom remodel. This seller has wonderful taste and uses every space. There is also a loft space perfect for a home office or play area. Outside is a large space to play fetch with fido, stay your own garden or just a zen space to relax. This home is amazing and wont' last.



