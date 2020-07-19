All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #2

3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy Unit 2 · No Longer Available
Location

3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy Unit 2, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
car wash area
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
pool
2/2 Condo with Loft - Completely Rehabbed! Ashley Court Community - 2/2 Upper level condo with loft! Unit is spacious and inviting! Total footage is 1,096.

Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Available 02.07.19
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Lower Level Condo located in a well maintained quiet community.

This condo is conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.

Community offers a sparkling pool and car wash area. You will be proud to call this unit your home!

Fees Required:
$50.00 Application Fee per person
$100.00 Administrative fee if Approved

Requirements:
No Evictions,
No Landlord Collections
No Bankruptcy
No Criminal Background
Financials: 3x times the rent

Please contact Tom Minter at (407) 970-7038
Email: Tomrentshouses@gmail.com

(RLNE4619317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

