3723 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #2

Amenities
2/2 Condo with Loft - Completely Rehabbed! Ashley Court Community - 2/2 Upper level condo with loft! Unit is spacious and inviting! Total footage is 1,096.
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Available 02.07.19
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Lower Level Condo located in a well maintained quiet community.
This condo is conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.
Community offers a sparkling pool and car wash area. You will be proud to call this unit your home!
Fees Required:
$50.00 Application Fee per person
$100.00 Administrative fee if Approved
Requirements:
No Evictions,
No Landlord Collections
No Bankruptcy
No Criminal Background
Financials: 3x times the rent
Please contact Tom Minter at (407) 970-7038
Email: Tomrentshouses@gmail.com
(RLNE4619317)