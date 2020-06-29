All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:14 AM

3582 SHALLOT DR

3582 Shallot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3582 Shallot Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Metrowest Townhome condo in desirable Stonebridge Lakes private gated community. Upscale features include solid surface counter and one piece sink in kitchen with brand new Stainless stove, microwave and disposal, 2019 Stainless refrigerator also. Tile and laminate throughout 1st floor and upgraded carpet on stairs and upstairs 3 bedrooms. Private master bedroom suite with huge 11x5 walk in closet.Master bath features garden tub/shower and dual sinks. Upgraded decorator fans and light fixtures along with upstairs washer and dryer included. Screened covered 13 x 8 patio. One car attached garage w/door opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3582 SHALLOT DR have any available units?
3582 SHALLOT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3582 SHALLOT DR have?
Some of 3582 SHALLOT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3582 SHALLOT DR currently offering any rent specials?
3582 SHALLOT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3582 SHALLOT DR pet-friendly?
No, 3582 SHALLOT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3582 SHALLOT DR offer parking?
Yes, 3582 SHALLOT DR offers parking.
Does 3582 SHALLOT DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3582 SHALLOT DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3582 SHALLOT DR have a pool?
No, 3582 SHALLOT DR does not have a pool.
Does 3582 SHALLOT DR have accessible units?
No, 3582 SHALLOT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3582 SHALLOT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3582 SHALLOT DR has units with dishwashers.
