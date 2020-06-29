3582 SHALLOT DR

Amenities
Metrowest Townhome condo in desirable Stonebridge Lakes private gated community. Upscale features include solid surface counter and one piece sink in kitchen with brand new Stainless stove, microwave and disposal, 2019 Stainless refrigerator also. Tile and laminate throughout 1st floor and upgraded carpet on stairs and upstairs 3 bedrooms. Private master bedroom suite with huge 11x5 walk in closet.Master bath features garden tub/shower and dual sinks. Upgraded decorator fans and light fixtures along with upstairs washer and dryer included. Screened covered 13 x 8 patio. One car attached garage w/door opener.