3480 SOHO STREET

Location

3480 Soho Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
Call Us Today! Location! Location! Location! Discover a lifestyle that combines the tranquility of nature with the convenience of urban living. This third floor, 1/1 condo comes has a open floor plan, with walk in closets, garden tubs and a balcony overlooking Turkey Lake which boasts beautiful sunsets. The Hamptons community also features a 24hr. security manned controlled entrance and vigilance service. An amazing outdoor park area with a charming centerpiece gazebo lakeside, full indoor climate-controlled Basketball/volleyball court, two swimming pools with spas with barbecue grills and picnic tables. A state of art Fitness Center Facility including brand new weight lifting equipment, treadmills with video viewing and children's play area. On site marketplace for convenient shopping and Banking ATM facility. Luxurious clubhouse facility with wide-screen TV and Billiard table. Resident business center with wireless high-speed internet access. An amazing paved nature/jogging trail area. With all that The Hamptons has to offer you can make this more than just a home. No pets! All Applicants must pass background check!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

