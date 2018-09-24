All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3468 Soho St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3468 Soho St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3468 Soho St

3468 Soho Street · (407) 996-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3468 Soho Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3468 Soho St · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
LAKE VIEW!!! UPGRADED Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with GARAGE in Metrowest - LAKE VIEW!!! Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath with a GARAGE Condo over looking serene Turkey Lake in the heart of Metrowest, where you can take a walk and enjoy all the The Hamptons can offer. This subdivision has everything from two Resort Style Swimming Pools to Basketball Courts, Fitness Center, Restaurants, Shopping and so much more. Feel safe and comfortable with the security at the guard gates.

The condo itself is beautiful floored with tile in main areas and brand new laminate floors in bedrooms. An additional bonus is that this home features a one car garage on the main floor. You don't ever have to worry about where you are going to park or if you will get wet when it's raining. Not many of these units come with a garage. Enjoy and take a quick peek and move in right away. You will be glad you did!
Contact David Bedrosian 321.2291217 for Showings

(RLNE4504468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3468 Soho St have any available units?
3468 Soho St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3468 Soho St have?
Some of 3468 Soho St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3468 Soho St currently offering any rent specials?
3468 Soho St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3468 Soho St pet-friendly?
No, 3468 Soho St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3468 Soho St offer parking?
Yes, 3468 Soho St does offer parking.
Does 3468 Soho St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3468 Soho St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3468 Soho St have a pool?
Yes, 3468 Soho St has a pool.
Does 3468 Soho St have accessible units?
No, 3468 Soho St does not have accessible units.
Does 3468 Soho St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3468 Soho St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3468 Soho St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
ARIUM MetroWest
2450 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity