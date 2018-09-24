3468 Soho St

Amenities

garage recently renovated gym pool basketball court

LAKE VIEW!!! UPGRADED Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with GARAGE in Metrowest - LAKE VIEW!!! Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath with a GARAGE Condo over looking serene Turkey Lake in the heart of Metrowest, where you can take a walk and enjoy all the The Hamptons can offer. This subdivision has everything from two Resort Style Swimming Pools to Basketball Courts, Fitness Center, Restaurants, Shopping and so much more. Feel safe and comfortable with the security at the guard gates.



The condo itself is beautiful floored with tile in main areas and brand new laminate floors in bedrooms. An additional bonus is that this home features a one car garage on the main floor. You don't ever have to worry about where you are going to park or if you will get wet when it's raining. Not many of these units come with a garage. Enjoy and take a quick peek and move in right away. You will be glad you did!

Contact David Bedrosian 321.2291217 for Showings



(RLNE4504468)