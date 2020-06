Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

This spacious home is the perfect place to entertain and relax. The eat-in kitchen is fully equipped with classic wood cabinetry and updated appliances. Find charming touches throughout the home such as multi-pane windows, wood style flooring, carpet, and a spacious loft space. Relax in the large master bathroom while soaking in the spa tub. The screened in back patio is the perfect place to get some fresh air, no matter the weather.