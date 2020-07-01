All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

3411 CHATSWORTH LANE

3411 Chatsworth Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3411 Chatsworth Lane, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Exbellent property , two history house, in excellent comunity with lake , pool , tenis court , near to the down town , excellents schools.
3 bedroom house with 3 baths porch. granite kitchen area, granit bath room area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 CHATSWORTH LANE have any available units?
3411 CHATSWORTH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 CHATSWORTH LANE have?
Some of 3411 CHATSWORTH LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 CHATSWORTH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3411 CHATSWORTH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 CHATSWORTH LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3411 CHATSWORTH LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3411 CHATSWORTH LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3411 CHATSWORTH LANE offers parking.
Does 3411 CHATSWORTH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 CHATSWORTH LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 CHATSWORTH LANE have a pool?
Yes, 3411 CHATSWORTH LANE has a pool.
Does 3411 CHATSWORTH LANE have accessible units?
No, 3411 CHATSWORTH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 CHATSWORTH LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 CHATSWORTH LANE has units with dishwashers.

