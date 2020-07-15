All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD

3367 S Kirkman Road · No Longer Available
Location

3367 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
LOCATION , LOCATION , LOCATION . Bright and well maintained 2 bed 2 baths(suite) condo each bedroom with a big walk in closet . You do not need to carry your waste to the public dumpster outside your property there is an employee of the H.O.A that will carry it for you , you only have to put your waste besides your door in the hallway in a mini dumpster , see it in the annexed photos . You also have a very spacious den you can use like study, office or a family room ., . Living room has a nice fireplace attached .The grand reserve at kirkman park condo is one of central Florida most sought after communities with deluxe amenities which include 24 hours security guard gate , newly remodeled club house with fitness center&conference room,sparkling resort type pool with landscaped decks , covered hot tub , tennis court , car care center and playground . Located to minutes from Orlando Convention Center , Universal , Disney World, International Drive , I4 , Turnpike , 408 express way , 417 express way , Wet and Wild , Sea World , Wet and Wild , Aquatics , John Young Parkway , Orange Blossom Trail , Millennium Mall , Florida mall , Valencia College west campus , Metro West area , Dr Philips and Windermere sectors .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD have any available units?
3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD have?
Some of 3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD offer parking?
No, 3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD has a pool.
Does 3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
