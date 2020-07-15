3367 S KIRKMAN ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities conference room car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool hot tub tennis court

LOCATION , LOCATION , LOCATION . Bright and well maintained 2 bed 2 baths(suite) condo each bedroom with a big walk in closet . You do not need to carry your waste to the public dumpster outside your property there is an employee of the H.O.A that will carry it for you , you only have to put your waste besides your door in the hallway in a mini dumpster , see it in the annexed photos . You also have a very spacious den you can use like study, office or a family room ., . Living room has a nice fireplace attached .The grand reserve at kirkman park condo is one of central Florida most sought after communities with deluxe amenities which include 24 hours security guard gate , newly remodeled club house with fitness center&conference room,sparkling resort type pool with landscaped decks , covered hot tub , tennis court , car care center and playground . Located to minutes from Orlando Convention Center , Universal , Disney World, International Drive , I4 , Turnpike , 408 express way , 417 express way , Wet and Wild , Sea World , Wet and Wild , Aquatics , John Young Parkway , Orange Blossom Trail , Millennium Mall , Florida mall , Valencia College west campus , Metro West area , Dr Philips and Windermere sectors .