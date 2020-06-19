All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

336 N Summerlin Ave

336 Summerlin Avenue · (407) 286-8882
Location

336 Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1500 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Furnished Apt- utilities,internet & cable inc - Property Id: 84785

Furnished- utilities,cable and internet included in rental rate.
Located in the registered historic district of Lake Eola.
Walking distance to Lake Eola Park, the centerpiece of downtown Orlando.

High walkability score to Thornton Park, downtown Orlando business district, nightlife and restaurants.
Walk to Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center and the Amway Arena.
Short commute to Orlando Hospital systems and about thirty minutes to UCF and the world class amusement parks.

This is not just a place to live it's a life style.
Downtown living at it's best.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/84785
Property Id 84785

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5739922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 N Summerlin Ave have any available units?
336 N Summerlin Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 336 N Summerlin Ave have?
Some of 336 N Summerlin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 N Summerlin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
336 N Summerlin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 N Summerlin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 336 N Summerlin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 336 N Summerlin Ave offer parking?
No, 336 N Summerlin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 336 N Summerlin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 N Summerlin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 N Summerlin Ave have a pool?
No, 336 N Summerlin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 336 N Summerlin Ave have accessible units?
No, 336 N Summerlin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 336 N Summerlin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 N Summerlin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
