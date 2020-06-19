336 N Summerlin Ave

Amenities

Furnished Apt- utilities,internet & cable inc - Property Id: 84785



Furnished- utilities,cable and internet included in rental rate.

Located in the registered historic district of Lake Eola.

Walking distance to Lake Eola Park, the centerpiece of downtown Orlando.



High walkability score to Thornton Park, downtown Orlando business district, nightlife and restaurants.

Walk to Dr Phillips Performing Arts Center and the Amway Arena.

Short commute to Orlando Hospital systems and about thirty minutes to UCF and the world class amusement parks.



This is not just a place to live it's a life style.

Downtown living at it's best.

No Pets Allowed



