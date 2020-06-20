All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:33 PM

3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD

3315 Parkchester Square Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3315 Parkchester Square Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
This is a two bedroom and two bathroom apartment located at the most charming and picturesque area of Orlando. The Hamptons at Metrowest community features two big pools, fitness center, climate controlled volleyball and basketball courts, 24 hours very prepared guard post at the gate, walking trails, BBQ/picnic areas and everything else you can expect from a resort style living community.
The unit is also captivating. Kitchen appliances are very nice and walking closets very spacious. The bedrooms' sizes are great and there is an extended living room in the unit.
Do not miss out this opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have any available units?
3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach