3315 PARKCHESTER SQUARE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym pool bbq/grill volleyball court

This is a two bedroom and two bathroom apartment located at the most charming and picturesque area of Orlando. The Hamptons at Metrowest community features two big pools, fitness center, climate controlled volleyball and basketball courts, 24 hours very prepared guard post at the gate, walking trails, BBQ/picnic areas and everything else you can expect from a resort style living community.

The unit is also captivating. Kitchen appliances are very nice and walking closets very spacious. The bedrooms' sizes are great and there is an extended living room in the unit.

Do not miss out this opportunity.