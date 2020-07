Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Come see this 2 bed, 2 bath condo and make it your new happy place! The Open Split Floor plan, Eat-in Kitchen, and Screened Porch gives this home a spacious and comfortable feel. Tiled Kitchen, Carpet throughout. The master bedroom comes complete with on-suite bath and large closet. Enjoy Florida living in this classic golf community and spend your days lounging by the pool. Don't miss this gorgeous home!