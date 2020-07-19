All apartments in Orlando
3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:41 PM

3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD

3277 Westridge Boulevard · (407) 920-4600
Location

3277 Westridge Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Enjoy the perfect carefree Florida lifestyle! Located within desirable 24 hour man guard gated Ventura Country Club, this immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd-floor unit is what you've been searching for. Ceramic flooring throughout the home and gorgeous views of conservation area. Ventura Country Club offers a variety of amenities: golf course, pro shop, 4 lighted tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse, restaurant, bar, Olympic size pool, basketball court, walking trails and more. You will love the lifestyle in this beautiful, friendly, and social community. Walk or bike down to the 19th Hole Restaurant for dinner or a nice lunch appreciating the scenic landscapes. Ventura Country Club is conveniently located minutes from major highways (428, 417,528), the Orlando International Airport, and Downtown. This property is to be rented furnished, no pets, for 12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD have any available units?
3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
