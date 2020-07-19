3277 WESTRIDGE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Enjoy the perfect carefree Florida lifestyle! Located within desirable 24 hour man guard gated Ventura Country Club, this immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2nd-floor unit is what you've been searching for. Ceramic flooring throughout the home and gorgeous views of conservation area. Ventura Country Club offers a variety of amenities: golf course, pro shop, 4 lighted tennis courts, fitness center, clubhouse, restaurant, bar, Olympic size pool, basketball court, walking trails and more. You will love the lifestyle in this beautiful, friendly, and social community. Walk or bike down to the 19th Hole Restaurant for dinner or a nice lunch appreciating the scenic landscapes. Ventura Country Club is conveniently located minutes from major highways (428, 417,528), the Orlando International Airport, and Downtown. This property is to be rented furnished, no pets, for 12 months.