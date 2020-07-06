3225 PALMER STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Lake Como/Lake Underhill area 2br 1ba plus BONUS ROOM, with FENCED YARD and 1 car garage! Located just a short walk from Lake Underhill, this cottage home offers oak and tile floors, UPDATED kitchen open to the living room, and a wood deck off the BONUS ROOM in rear. Spacious enclosed yard, additional storage space in the entryway, new roof and exterior paint. Landlord will consider one cat (sorry, no dogs), with increase in security deposit. LOCATION allows for easy access to Downtown Orlando, FL-408 and I-4. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this home TODAY!!! Tenants are required to maintain renter's insurance throughout occupancy.