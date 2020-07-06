All apartments in Orlando
/
Orlando, FL
/
3225 PALMER STREET
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:47 AM

3225 PALMER STREET

3225 Palmer Street · No Longer Available
Location

3225 Palmer Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Underhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Lake Como/Lake Underhill area 2br 1ba plus BONUS ROOM, with FENCED YARD and 1 car garage! Located just a short walk from Lake Underhill, this cottage home offers oak and tile floors, UPDATED kitchen open to the living room, and a wood deck off the BONUS ROOM in rear. Spacious enclosed yard, additional storage space in the entryway, new roof and exterior paint. Landlord will consider one cat (sorry, no dogs), with increase in security deposit. LOCATION allows for easy access to Downtown Orlando, FL-408 and I-4. Drive by first, then schedule your appointment to view this home TODAY!!! Tenants are required to maintain renter's insurance throughout occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 PALMER STREET have any available units?
3225 PALMER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 PALMER STREET have?
Some of 3225 PALMER STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 PALMER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3225 PALMER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 PALMER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3225 PALMER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3225 PALMER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3225 PALMER STREET offers parking.
Does 3225 PALMER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3225 PALMER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 PALMER STREET have a pool?
No, 3225 PALMER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3225 PALMER STREET have accessible units?
No, 3225 PALMER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 PALMER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3225 PALMER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
