322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115

Amenities

parking gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool

Downtown Orlando condo at The Waverly! Come Look and Lease! - Welcome home to one of Downtown Orlando's Iconic Condo highrises 11 th floor view of Lake Eola. The Waverly on Lake Eola offers some of the best amenities, great location and comforts perfect for the person looking to live in the Downtown Orlando. Located right off of Lake Eola, The Waverly is situated within walking distance of many restaurants, local boutiques, wine bars, nightlife, cinemas and a Publix Supermarket just steps away. Club level features swimming pool with gorgeous views of Downtown Skyline, whirlpool and Cabanas that are great for entertaining. State of the art fitness center perfect for those who are looking to get rid of that costly gym membership. Large spacious closet. 1 parking spaces! Call for an appointment!

Rent $2200.00

Deposit $2200.00

Application fee $75 per adult

Admin fee $100 for the unit

Move in Move out fee to HOA $400.00

NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3350363)