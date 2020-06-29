All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:38 PM

322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115

322 E Central Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

322 E Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
Downtown Orlando condo at The Waverly! Come Look and Lease! - Welcome home to one of Downtown Orlando's Iconic Condo highrises 11 th floor view of Lake Eola. The Waverly on Lake Eola offers some of the best amenities, great location and comforts perfect for the person looking to live in the Downtown Orlando. Located right off of Lake Eola, The Waverly is situated within walking distance of many restaurants, local boutiques, wine bars, nightlife, cinemas and a Publix Supermarket just steps away. Club level features swimming pool with gorgeous views of Downtown Skyline, whirlpool and Cabanas that are great for entertaining. State of the art fitness center perfect for those who are looking to get rid of that costly gym membership. Large spacious closet. 1 parking spaces! Call for an appointment!
Rent $2200.00
Deposit $2200.00
Application fee $75 per adult
Admin fee $100 for the unit
Move in Move out fee to HOA $400.00
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 have any available units?
322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 currently offering any rent specials?
322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 pet-friendly?
No, 322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 offer parking?
Yes, 322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 offers parking.
Does 322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 have a pool?
Yes, 322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 has a pool.
Does 322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 have accessible units?
No, 322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 does not have accessible units.
Does 322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 E. Central Blvd #1115 - WV 1115 does not have units with air conditioning.
