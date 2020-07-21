All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:09 PM

319 N HAMPTON AVENUE

319 Hampton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

319 Hampton Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available on 4/1/2020. This beautiful colonial style 4BR 3.5BA 2 Car Garage home is located in highly sought after Hampton Park neighborhood. Conveniently located near Lake Eola, Mills50, Thorton Park, milk district and CBD with easy Access to I-4 and 408. Upon entering the house, you will be greeted by the spacious living and dining room combo with gas fireplace. The kitchen features 42'' wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs features two master bedrooms and two guest rooms.NO CARPET in the house. Call/text today to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 N HAMPTON AVENUE have any available units?
319 N HAMPTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 N HAMPTON AVENUE have?
Some of 319 N HAMPTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 N HAMPTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
319 N HAMPTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 N HAMPTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 319 N HAMPTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 319 N HAMPTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 319 N HAMPTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 319 N HAMPTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 N HAMPTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 N HAMPTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 319 N HAMPTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 319 N HAMPTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 319 N HAMPTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 319 N HAMPTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 N HAMPTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
