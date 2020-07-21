319 N HAMPTON AVENUE

Amenities

Available on 4/1/2020. This beautiful colonial style 4BR 3.5BA 2 Car Garage home is located in highly sought after Hampton Park neighborhood. Conveniently located near Lake Eola, Mills50, Thorton Park, milk district and CBD with easy Access to I-4 and 408. Upon entering the house, you will be greeted by the spacious living and dining room combo with gas fireplace. The kitchen features 42'' wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs features two master bedrooms and two guest rooms.NO CARPET in the house. Call/text today to schedule your showing.