All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like
3173 Split Willow Drive Orange.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3173 Split Willow Drive Orange
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

3173 Split Willow Drive Orange

3173 Split Willow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3173 Split Willow Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
The Willows

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3173 Split Willow Drive Orange Available 02/11/20 2/2 Duplex For Rent at 3173 Split Willow Drive Orlando, FL 32808. - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex For Rent at 3173 Split Willow Drive Orlando, FL 32808; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Disposal, Please call to arrange a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Silver Star Road East of Pine Hills Road; Left onto Willow Bend Blvd.; Left onto Split Willow Drive.

(RLNE5490100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3173 Split Willow Drive Orange have any available units?
3173 Split Willow Drive Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3173 Split Willow Drive Orange have?
Some of 3173 Split Willow Drive Orange's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3173 Split Willow Drive Orange currently offering any rent specials?
3173 Split Willow Drive Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3173 Split Willow Drive Orange pet-friendly?
No, 3173 Split Willow Drive Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3173 Split Willow Drive Orange offer parking?
No, 3173 Split Willow Drive Orange does not offer parking.
Does 3173 Split Willow Drive Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3173 Split Willow Drive Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3173 Split Willow Drive Orange have a pool?
No, 3173 Split Willow Drive Orange does not have a pool.
Does 3173 Split Willow Drive Orange have accessible units?
No, 3173 Split Willow Drive Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 3173 Split Willow Drive Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3173 Split Willow Drive Orange has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMilleniaBaldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista EastCentral Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia CollegeBethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach