Orlando, FL
315 McJordan Ave
Last updated December 4 2019

315 McJordan Ave

315 Mcjordan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

315 Mcjordan Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

315 McJordan Ave Available 12/11/19 Downtown Orlando Refurbished 3 Bed Home (See Terms) -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: December 11, 2019

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,599.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1,1699.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $2,548.50 ($1,699.00 X 1.5). OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1599/mo
315 Mc Jordan Avenue
Orlando, Florida 32801
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Hampton Manor / Downtown Orlando
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1443
Year Built: 1954

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Property Has Been Professionally Refurbished!
*New Upgraded Kitchen
*Granite Counters In Kitchen And Both Bathrooms
*NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT
*Stainless Steel Appliances
*Freshly Painted
*1 Car Carport
*Fenced In Yard
*Master Bath Tub/Shower (Tub Only, Not A Jacuzzi Tub)
*JUST 3 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*JUST 5 MINUTES To: Lake Eola
*JUST 20 MINUTES To The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 408, & 50
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools
**THIS PROPERTY OWNER REQUIRES A MINIMUM DEPOSIT OF 1.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT**
*Blinds INCLUDED
**FRIDGE AND RANGE NOT INCLUDED. OWNER WILL SUPPLY A FRIDGE AND RANGE FOR JUST $29/MO**
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The Deposit Amount Is Based Upon The Application Results.
*Owned By Real Estate Broker
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: December 11, 2019

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Head east on W South St toward FL-527 S, Turn right onto FL-527 S, Turn left onto E Anderson St, Turn left onto S Bumby Ave, Turn left at the 1st cross street onto FL-15 N/E South St, Turn right onto McJordan Ave.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE4539351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 McJordan Ave have any available units?
315 McJordan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 McJordan Ave have?
Some of 315 McJordan Ave's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 McJordan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
315 McJordan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 McJordan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 McJordan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 315 McJordan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 315 McJordan Ave offers parking.
Does 315 McJordan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 McJordan Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 McJordan Ave have a pool?
No, 315 McJordan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 315 McJordan Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 315 McJordan Ave has accessible units.
Does 315 McJordan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 McJordan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
