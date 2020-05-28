Amenities

granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

315 McJordan Ave Available 12/11/19 Downtown Orlando Refurbished 3 Bed Home (See Terms) -

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: December 11, 2019



Price: $1599/mo

315 Mc Jordan Avenue

Orlando, Florida 32801

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: Hampton Manor / Downtown Orlando

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Property Sub Type: Single Family Home

Square Ft: 1443

Year Built: 1954



*Priced Low, Call Now!

*Property Has Been Professionally Refurbished!

*New Upgraded Kitchen

*Granite Counters In Kitchen And Both Bathrooms

*NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT

*Stainless Steel Appliances

*Freshly Painted

*1 Car Carport

*Fenced In Yard

*Master Bath Tub/Shower (Tub Only, Not A Jacuzzi Tub)

*JUST 3 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando

*JUST 5 MINUTES To: Lake Eola

*JUST 20 MINUTES To The Airport

*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 408, & 50

*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools

**THIS PROPERTY OWNER REQUIRES A MINIMUM DEPOSIT OF 1.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT**

*Blinds INCLUDED

**FRIDGE AND RANGE NOT INCLUDED. OWNER WILL SUPPLY A FRIDGE AND RANGE FOR JUST $29/MO**

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.

*The Deposit Amount Is Based Upon The Application Results.

*Owned By Real Estate Broker

*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

*AVAILABLE: December 11, 2019



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Head east on W South St toward FL-527 S, Turn right onto FL-527 S, Turn left onto E Anderson St, Turn left onto S Bumby Ave, Turn left at the 1st cross street onto FL-15 N/E South St, Turn right onto McJordan Ave.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.



(RLNE4539351)