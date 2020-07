Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

- PENDING - This one bedroom is a corner unit next to the second pool and fitness center area. It has laminate floors in the living area and new carpet in the generously sized bedroom. Fully equipped kitchen, a stacked washer and dryer, and a patio off the front, and overlooking pool area. One assigned parking space. Association approval required. Owner may consider small pet.



