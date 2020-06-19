All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 308 Lime Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
308 Lime Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM

308 Lime Ave

308 Lime Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Holden-Parramore
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

308 Lime Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden-Parramore

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This updated cottage includes fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, new bathroom, new fixtures, and more. Bonus room off kitchen. Front and back porches.

No pets allowed. Please do not disturb other tenants at neighboring units. Units do not include central heat/air, stove or refrigerators. Tenants must supply their own appliances, including window AC units. Units do include water heaters, heaters and lawn care.

Go to www.RentInOrangeCounty.com to apply and see more details about leasing. Please complete your initial application before contacting us for a tour.
Centrally located in historic Parramore -- minutes to downtown Orlando, downtown sports venues, bus lines, area schools and major highways. Parking available on street. Property shares access to units behind this house on Singleton Court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Lime Ave have any available units?
308 Lime Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Lime Ave have?
Some of 308 Lime Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Lime Ave currently offering any rent specials?
308 Lime Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Lime Ave pet-friendly?
No, 308 Lime Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 308 Lime Ave offer parking?
Yes, 308 Lime Ave offers parking.
Does 308 Lime Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Lime Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Lime Ave have a pool?
No, 308 Lime Ave does not have a pool.
Does 308 Lime Ave have accessible units?
No, 308 Lime Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Lime Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Lime Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd
Orlando, FL 32819
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach