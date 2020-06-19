308 Lime Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This updated cottage includes fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, new bathroom, new fixtures, and more. Bonus room off kitchen. Front and back porches.



No pets allowed. Please do not disturb other tenants at neighboring units. Units do not include central heat/air, stove or refrigerators. Tenants must supply their own appliances, including window AC units. Units do include water heaters, heaters and lawn care.



Go to www.RentInOrangeCounty.com to apply and see more details about leasing. Please complete your initial application before contacting us for a tour.

Centrally located in historic Parramore -- minutes to downtown Orlando, downtown sports venues, bus lines, area schools and major highways. Parking available on street. Property shares access to units behind this house on Singleton Court.