All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 305 Altaloma Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
305 Altaloma Ave.
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

305 Altaloma Ave.

305 Altaloma Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

305 Altaloma Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
online portal
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ddd2b1089 ---- AVAILABLE JUNE 7, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on the corner of Altaloma and Robinson St. convenient to local shopping centers, dining, Downtown and Thornton Park, Colonial (50), I-4 and the 408 (East-West Expressway). This property features Spanish style tile flooring throughout, spacious living room, front porch, nicely equipped kitchen, dining area, large and open family room with skylights and French doors leading to backyard, ceiling fans throughout, 1-car garage, fenced backyard and outside storage shed. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Altaloma Ave. have any available units?
305 Altaloma Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Altaloma Ave. have?
Some of 305 Altaloma Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Altaloma Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
305 Altaloma Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Altaloma Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 305 Altaloma Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 305 Altaloma Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 305 Altaloma Ave. offers parking.
Does 305 Altaloma Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Altaloma Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Altaloma Ave. have a pool?
No, 305 Altaloma Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 305 Altaloma Ave. have accessible units?
No, 305 Altaloma Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Altaloma Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Altaloma Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
EOS
12221 E Colonial Dr
Orlando, FL 32826
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach