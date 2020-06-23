305 Altaloma Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony 24hr maintenance garage ceiling fan extra storage online portal

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage online portal

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ddd2b1089 ---- AVAILABLE JUNE 7, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located on the corner of Altaloma and Robinson St. convenient to local shopping centers, dining, Downtown and Thornton Park, Colonial (50), I-4 and the 408 (East-West Expressway). This property features Spanish style tile flooring throughout, spacious living room, front porch, nicely equipped kitchen, dining area, large and open family room with skylights and French doors leading to backyard, ceiling fans throughout, 1-car garage, fenced backyard and outside storage shed. At RPM Realty, we\'re here to make your time in the home as enjoyable and convenient as possible. We offer a safe and secure online portal where you can submit maintenance requests and pay online with multiple payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance response team, and well-maintained homes. Please note the listed amenities may not be accurate. Please consult with an RPM Realty leasing agent to confirm the property will meet your individual needs.