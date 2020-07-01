3044 Willow Bend Blvd

Amenities

After Registering, you will receive an access code to the lockbox to visit the home at the time of your choosing. Newly remodeled 3/2 solid block home actively seeking new tenant. Ready to move in with spacious living areas and huge backyard. Easy access to major roads, schools, shopping, and restaurants. Minumum credit score of 525. No evictions in last 3 years. Minimum income of $3900 per month before taxes shown on paycheck stubs. Application can be found on showing link at the top of the description.