All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2911 E Central Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2911 E Central Blvd
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

2911 E Central Blvd

2911 Central Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2911 Central Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move-in ready 2/2.5 Townhome FOR RENT in the highly sought after Milk District! - Available for move-in October 1st! - **note - pictures shown correspond to unit next door! Tours available starting 9/19/2019

Welcome to 2911 E. Central Blvd in the heart of the Milk District!

This wonderful 2/2.5 Townhome is ready for its next resident!

Property boasts:

Laminate wood floor in downstairs living areas
Fenced-in backyard
Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet
Both bedrooms include private en-suite bathrooms
Convenient half bathroom downstairs
1 car garage
Washer and dryer hook-up

The Milk District has established itself as one of the most highly sought after neighborhoods of Downtown Orlando. Featuring great eateries such as: PomPoms, BadA$$ Sandwiches, Gringos Locos, and many more. Its ideal location provides easy access to 408, and all the fun and entertainment your heart desires.

Come see this beauty today!

Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.

Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes

Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.

We will not accept W2s as proof of income.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.

Visit our website for more information related to this property and other properties in our portfolio. www.BelmontManagementGroup.com www.facebook.com/BelmontManagementGroup
Twitter - @BelmontMgtGroup
Instagram - @BelmontManagementGroup

(RLNE5150617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 E Central Blvd have any available units?
2911 E Central Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2911 E Central Blvd have?
Some of 2911 E Central Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2911 E Central Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2911 E Central Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 E Central Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2911 E Central Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2911 E Central Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2911 E Central Blvd offers parking.
Does 2911 E Central Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 E Central Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 E Central Blvd have a pool?
No, 2911 E Central Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2911 E Central Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2911 E Central Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 E Central Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 E Central Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
The Estates At Park Avenue
2801 Biltmore Park Drive
Orlando, FL 32835
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach