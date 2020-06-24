Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move-in ready 2/2.5 Townhome FOR RENT in the highly sought after Milk District! - Available for move-in October 1st! - **note - pictures shown correspond to unit next door! Tours available starting 9/19/2019



Welcome to 2911 E. Central Blvd in the heart of the Milk District!



This wonderful 2/2.5 Townhome is ready for its next resident!



Property boasts:



Laminate wood floor in downstairs living areas

Fenced-in backyard

Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet

Both bedrooms include private en-suite bathrooms

Convenient half bathroom downstairs

1 car garage

Washer and dryer hook-up



The Milk District has established itself as one of the most highly sought after neighborhoods of Downtown Orlando. Featuring great eateries such as: PomPoms, BadA$$ Sandwiches, Gringos Locos, and many more. Its ideal location provides easy access to 408, and all the fun and entertainment your heart desires.



Come see this beauty today!



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



