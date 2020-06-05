All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE

2828 S Brown Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2828 S Brown Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to downtown this Beautiful Three bedroom two bathroom home is available Feb 15th! Spacious and bright this home is great for anyone! Good size bedrooms. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Backyard space with patio area. Great central location! Cozy quiet area near downtown! - Great location minutes from downtown Orlando, local shopping and dining. Only 10 minutes from I4 and 408! This home will not last long!

To apply or to schedule your showing today visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE have any available units?
2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE offer parking?
No, 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE have a pool?
No, 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE have accessible units?
No, 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach