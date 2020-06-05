2828 SOUTH BROWN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Close to downtown this Beautiful Three bedroom two bathroom home is available Feb 15th! Spacious and bright this home is great for anyone! Good size bedrooms. Nice kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Backyard space with patio area. Great central location! Cozy quiet area near downtown! - Great location minutes from downtown Orlando, local shopping and dining. Only 10 minutes from I4 and 408! This home will not last long!



To apply or to schedule your showing today visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.