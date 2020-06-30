All apartments in Orlando
2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:29 PM

2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B

2782 Curry Ford Road · No Longer Available
Location

2782 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B Available 10/17/19 Orange Tree Village - 2BR - Spacious 2BR/1BA upstairs condo with attached One Car Garage, at Orange Tree Village, located in the Hourglass District. Community Pool and Tennis Courts. Nice Master with vanity area. Hall bath has tub with shower. Water, Sewer and Trash are included.

Application Required for all over the age of 18 at $75.00 each.
Security Deposit Required, First full month due at move in
$250 admin fee due at move in
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300.00 (non refundable).
Liability insurance & A/C Filter Service is required. $35.00 for Condo Association Approval.
For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5219314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B have any available units?
2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B have?
Some of 2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B currently offering any rent specials?
2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B is pet friendly.
Does 2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B offer parking?
Yes, 2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B offers parking.
Does 2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B have a pool?
Yes, 2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B has a pool.
Does 2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B have accessible units?
No, 2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B does not have accessible units.
Does 2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2782 CURRY FORD ROAD UNIT 10-B does not have units with dishwashers.

