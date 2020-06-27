All apartments in Orlando
2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322

2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
pool table
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo - Beautiful 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with screened-in balcony, storage closet, and fabulous garden view! The Madison at Metrowest is a gated community in the heart of Metrowest! Community is bordered by Metrowest Golf Course and features a resort-style swimming pool, spa, beautiful clubhouse, billiards, fitness center, sand volleyball, BBQ grills and more!

Most central location! 5 minutes to i4, 408, Turnpike and Valencia Community College West. 10 minutes to 429, HWY 50, 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) and Universal Studios/Islands of Adventure 15 to Disney and Downtown Orlando!

There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 600 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined

You may apply at www,incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5039373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 have any available units?
2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 have?
Some of 2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 currently offering any rent specials?
2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 pet-friendly?
No, 2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 offer parking?
No, 2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 does not offer parking.
Does 2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 have a pool?
Yes, 2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 has a pool.
Does 2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 have accessible units?
No, 2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 does not have accessible units.
Does 2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322 does not have units with dishwashers.
