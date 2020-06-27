2674 Robert Trent Jones Drive #322

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo - Beautiful 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with screened-in balcony, storage closet, and fabulous garden view! The Madison at Metrowest is a gated community in the heart of Metrowest! Community is bordered by Metrowest Golf Course and features a resort-style swimming pool, spa, beautiful clubhouse, billiards, fitness center, sand volleyball, BBQ grills and more!



Most central location! 5 minutes to i4, 408, Turnpike and Valencia Community College West. 10 minutes to 429, HWY 50, 441 (Orange Blossom Trail) and Universal Studios/Islands of Adventure 15 to Disney and Downtown Orlando!



There is a $55 application fee.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income of three times monthly rent or more

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 600 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 500 will be declined



You may apply at www,incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5039373)