26 CHANNING AVE

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

MALIBU GROVES - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/1BA - Adorable 3BR/1BA remodeled home. Kitchen has new granite counter tops, white cabinets, and stainless appliances. Completely remodeled baths. New flooring throughout, and freshly painted. Large backyard. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



