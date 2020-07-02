All apartments in Orlando
26 CHANNING AVE
26 CHANNING AVE

26 Channing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

26 Channing Avenue, Orlando, FL 32811
Malibu Groves

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
MALIBU GROVES - COMPLETELY REMODELED 3BR/1BA - Adorable 3BR/1BA remodeled home. Kitchen has new granite counter tops, white cabinets, and stainless appliances. Completely remodeled baths. New flooring throughout, and freshly painted. Large backyard. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

(RLNE5744637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 CHANNING AVE have any available units?
26 CHANNING AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 CHANNING AVE have?
Some of 26 CHANNING AVE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 CHANNING AVE currently offering any rent specials?
26 CHANNING AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 CHANNING AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 CHANNING AVE is pet friendly.
Does 26 CHANNING AVE offer parking?
No, 26 CHANNING AVE does not offer parking.
Does 26 CHANNING AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 CHANNING AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 CHANNING AVE have a pool?
No, 26 CHANNING AVE does not have a pool.
Does 26 CHANNING AVE have accessible units?
No, 26 CHANNING AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 26 CHANNING AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 CHANNING AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

