2515 Illinois Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated dog park community garden

2515 Illinois St. Orlando, FL. 32803 - Deposit $1750. Monthly Rent $1750. Available June 15!



Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email spencer@homevest.com for your private showing!



Charming 3 bed/2 bathroom single family home is located in the desirable neighborhood of Colonial Acres - minutes to Downtown, I-4, East End Market, Lake Druid Park (dog park, bike trails, community garden) and zoned for the brand new Audubon Park K-8 and top-rated Winter Park High School.



This home still shares some of its unique features, but has been updated to also bring in a modern touch



Lawn care included!



Schools -

**Check with your local school board for the most recent list of up to date schools**



Directions-

From I-4 east take exit 83A toward FL-50 US-92 , In .4 miles turn right onto West Colonial Dr., in .8 miles turn left onto N Bumby Ave, in 900 ft. turn right onto Illinois st, the house will be on the left.



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



Pet Information-

Pets approved on a case by case basis with correct deposit/fees and Owner approval.



Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.



(RLNE4884544)