/
Orlando, FL
/
2515 Illinois Street
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

2515 Illinois Street

2515 Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Location

2515 Illinois Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Coytown

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
community garden
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2515 Illinois St. Orlando, FL. 32803 - Deposit $1750. Monthly Rent $1750. Available June 15!

Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email spencer@homevest.com for your private showing!

Charming 3 bed/2 bathroom single family home is located in the desirable neighborhood of Colonial Acres - minutes to Downtown, I-4, East End Market, Lake Druid Park (dog park, bike trails, community garden) and zoned for the brand new Audubon Park K-8 and top-rated Winter Park High School.

This home still shares some of its unique features, but has been updated to also bring in a modern touch

Lawn care included!

Schools -
**Check with your local school board for the most recent list of up to date schools**

Directions-
From I-4 east take exit 83A toward FL-50 US-92 , In .4 miles turn right onto West Colonial Dr., in .8 miles turn left onto N Bumby Ave, in 900 ft. turn right onto Illinois st, the house will be on the left.

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

Pet Information-
Pets approved on a case by case basis with correct deposit/fees and Owner approval.

Breed restrictions apply. Rottweilers, American Staffordshire Terriers (pitbulls), Dobermans, German Shepherds, Chows, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Great Danes, St. Bernards, Mastiffs, and mixed breeds including any of the above mentioned will not be approved.

Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email spencer@homevest.com for your private showing!

(RLNE4884544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Illinois Street have any available units?
2515 Illinois Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Illinois Street have?
Some of 2515 Illinois Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Illinois Street currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Illinois Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Illinois Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Illinois Street is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Illinois Street offer parking?
No, 2515 Illinois Street does not offer parking.
Does 2515 Illinois Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Illinois Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Illinois Street have a pool?
No, 2515 Illinois Street does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Illinois Street have accessible units?
No, 2515 Illinois Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Illinois Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 Illinois Street does not have units with dishwashers.
