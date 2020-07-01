2512 OAK PARK WAY

Amenities

Just what you have been looking for, will not last! You will love the location! Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this home! This home is located within 10 minutes from Orlando International Airport and other area shopping centers. Private, quiet area. Lakeview Condos is located in East Orlando. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home looks great. This is a spacious condo with LOTS of natural light! Private Screened in patio, Washer Dryer Hook Ups and attached storage room. Open floor plan with separate dining area. Large master bathroom. The community includes a Resort Style Swimming Pool, and area that appeals to an active lifestyle. Walk out on the community dock and enjoy the view of Lake Fredericia. Dining and entertainment all within a short distance from The Lakeview Condominium Community. Only 15 minutes from the heart of downtown Orlando. Upon application approval $200 administrative fee and $75 lease preparation fee due prior to move in.