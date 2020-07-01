All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:31 AM

2512 OAK PARK WAY

2512 Oak Park Way · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Oak Park Way, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Just what you have been looking for, will not last! You will love the location! Don't miss out on the opportunity to rent this home! This home is located within 10 minutes from Orlando International Airport and other area shopping centers. Private, quiet area. Lakeview Condos is located in East Orlando. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home looks great. This is a spacious condo with LOTS of natural light! Private Screened in patio, Washer Dryer Hook Ups and attached storage room. Open floor plan with separate dining area. Large master bathroom. The community includes a Resort Style Swimming Pool, and area that appeals to an active lifestyle. Walk out on the community dock and enjoy the view of Lake Fredericia. Dining and entertainment all within a short distance from The Lakeview Condominium Community. Only 15 minutes from the heart of downtown Orlando. Upon application approval $200 administrative fee and $75 lease preparation fee due prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 OAK PARK WAY have any available units?
2512 OAK PARK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 OAK PARK WAY have?
Some of 2512 OAK PARK WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 OAK PARK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2512 OAK PARK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 OAK PARK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2512 OAK PARK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2512 OAK PARK WAY offer parking?
No, 2512 OAK PARK WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2512 OAK PARK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 OAK PARK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 OAK PARK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2512 OAK PARK WAY has a pool.
Does 2512 OAK PARK WAY have accessible units?
No, 2512 OAK PARK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 OAK PARK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 OAK PARK WAY has units with dishwashers.

