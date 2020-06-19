All apartments in Orlando
2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD

2504 Woodgate Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Woodgate Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing Living! Apartment home for rent located into Dockside Condominiums at Ventura. An exclusive gated community, minutes from Orlando International Airport and Downtown. The largest floor plan of living area with 1,008 sq ft, located on a 2nd floor, featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a Small Office, upgraded floors with balcony overlooking the Dockside water bridged and fountain. The recently remodeled property offers an open floor plan, all appliances, including washer, and dryer inside the unit, and reserved parking. Nearby amenities are a short distance to the golf course at Ventura, golf driving range, batting cage and famous icon Lake Hola Park is just 4.7 miles away in Downtown Orlando. Great location with 170 restaurants within 5 miles from the home, easy and convenient access to major highways 408 and 417. Come and visit us today, self showing option is available! This home won't last. ### Discounted Rent at $1300 monthly ###

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD have any available units?
2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

