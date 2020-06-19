2504 WOODGATE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing Living! Apartment home for rent located into Dockside Condominiums at Ventura. An exclusive gated community, minutes from Orlando International Airport and Downtown. The largest floor plan of living area with 1,008 sq ft, located on a 2nd floor, featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with a Small Office, upgraded floors with balcony overlooking the Dockside water bridged and fountain. The recently remodeled property offers an open floor plan, all appliances, including washer, and dryer inside the unit, and reserved parking. Nearby amenities are a short distance to the golf course at Ventura, golf driving range, batting cage and famous icon Lake Hola Park is just 4.7 miles away in Downtown Orlando. Great location with 170 restaurants within 5 miles from the home, easy and convenient access to major highways 408 and 417. Come and visit us today, self showing option is available! This home won't last. ### Discounted Rent at $1300 monthly ###