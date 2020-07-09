2441 South Mills Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available Now!

No Pets.

Located in the SODO District and minutes from Downtown Orlando, this Half-Duplex features all ceramic tile flooring, open kitchen with window for natural sunlight, outside laundry room with washer and dryer connections, large fenced in backyard and so much more...



- Lawncare not included.



- 12-month lease.

- $65.00 Application Fee per each adult applicant.

- Lawncare not included.

- No Pets.

- Sorry, this home is not under the section 8 Housing Program.

- If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it is a scam.

Contact us to schedule a showing.