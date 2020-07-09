All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2441 South Mills Avenue

2441 N Mills Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2441 N Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Available Now!
No Pets.
--------
Located in the SODO District and minutes from Downtown Orlando, this Half-Duplex features all ceramic tile flooring, open kitchen with window for natural sunlight, outside laundry room with washer and dryer connections, large fenced in backyard and so much more...

- Lawncare not included.

- 12-month lease.
- $65.00 Application Fee per each adult applicant.
- Lawncare not included.
- No Pets.
- Sorry, this home is not under the section 8 Housing Program.
- If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it is a scam.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2441 South Mills Avenue have any available units?
2441 South Mills Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2441 South Mills Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2441 South Mills Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2441 South Mills Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2441 South Mills Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2441 South Mills Avenue offer parking?
No, 2441 South Mills Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2441 South Mills Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2441 South Mills Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2441 South Mills Avenue have a pool?
No, 2441 South Mills Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2441 South Mills Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2441 South Mills Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2441 South Mills Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2441 South Mills Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2441 South Mills Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2441 South Mills Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

