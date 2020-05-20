Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Estate Park Central - Property Id: 302609
Cozy 3/2 Townhome at the Estates at Park Central in the beautiful Millenia mall area, 10 minutes from Downtown Orlando
This gorgeous RESORT STYLE LIVING gated estate has the following amenities:
3 bedroom, 2 baths
2.5 car attached garage
Central Air
Full Kitchen with appliances
Washer & dryer in the unit
Walk-in closets
Tile floors in kitchen & baths
Screened patio
Elegant architecture inspired by the South
6 resort style pools
Two lighted tennis courts
Indoor racquetball
24-hour manned front entry gate
Zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room
Two full-size indoor basketball court
Resident only Fitness Center
Wi-Fi access in main pool areas
Excellent location, close to Millenia Mall and I-4
Including garage, patio, entrance, total size is 2,283sf
Available August 1st, rent lowered to only $1,500 per month. Please email for more information and to access a walk-through video or schedule a tour. Please include your name, contact number, and desired move-in date. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2370-grand-central-pkwy-orlando-fl/302609
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5953188)