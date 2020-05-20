2370 Grand Central Pkwy

Amenities

Estate Park Central



Cozy 3/2 Townhome at the Estates at Park Central in the beautiful Millenia mall area, 10 minutes from Downtown Orlando



This gorgeous RESORT STYLE LIVING gated estate has the following amenities:

3 bedroom, 2 baths

2.5 car attached garage

Central Air

Full Kitchen with appliances

Washer & dryer in the unit

Walk-in closets

Tile floors in kitchen & baths

Screened patio

Elegant architecture inspired by the South

6 resort style pools

Two lighted tennis courts

Indoor racquetball

24-hour manned front entry gate

Zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room

Two full-size indoor basketball court

Resident only Fitness Center

Wi-Fi access in main pool areas

Excellent location, close to Millenia Mall and I-4

Including garage, patio, entrance, total size is 2,283sf



Available August 1st, rent lowered to only $1,500 per month. Please email for more information and to access a walk-through video or schedule a tour. Please include your name, contact number, and desired move-in date. Thank you.

No Pets Allowed



