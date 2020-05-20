All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2370 Grand Central Pkwy

2370 Grand Central Parkway · (646) 246-7206
Location

2370 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1500 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1451 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
internet access
tennis court
yoga
Available 08/01/20 Estate Park Central - Property Id: 302609

Cozy 3/2 Townhome at the Estates at Park Central in the beautiful Millenia mall area, 10 minutes from Downtown Orlando

This gorgeous RESORT STYLE LIVING gated estate has the following amenities:
3 bedroom, 2 baths
2.5 car attached garage
Central Air
Full Kitchen with appliances
Washer & dryer in the unit
Walk-in closets
Tile floors in kitchen & baths
Screened patio
Elegant architecture inspired by the South
6 resort style pools
Two lighted tennis courts
Indoor racquetball
24-hour manned front entry gate
Zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room
Two full-size indoor basketball court
Resident only Fitness Center
Wi-Fi access in main pool areas
Excellent location, close to Millenia Mall and I-4
Including garage, patio, entrance, total size is 2,283sf

Available August 1st, rent lowered to only $1,500 per month. Please email for more information and to access a walk-through video or schedule a tour. Please include your name, contact number, and desired move-in date. Thank you.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2370-grand-central-pkwy-orlando-fl/302609
Property Id 302609

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5953188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2370 Grand Central Pkwy have any available units?
2370 Grand Central Pkwy has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2370 Grand Central Pkwy have?
Some of 2370 Grand Central Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2370 Grand Central Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
2370 Grand Central Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2370 Grand Central Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 2370 Grand Central Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2370 Grand Central Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 2370 Grand Central Pkwy offers parking.
Does 2370 Grand Central Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2370 Grand Central Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2370 Grand Central Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 2370 Grand Central Pkwy has a pool.
Does 2370 Grand Central Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 2370 Grand Central Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2370 Grand Central Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2370 Grand Central Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
