2310 Delaney Avenue

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow in Delaney/Wadeview Park area. Desirable open floor plan with the kitchen opening up to living room and dining room. 2-way bedroom split plan home has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, master suite with en suite bath, double vanity and large walk-in shower.Large backyard with lawn maintenance included. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!! Located just steps from SODO shopping center and minutes from Downtown Orlando and Orlando Health. Sought after Blankner/Boone Schools. This house will go fast. Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,890, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,890, Available 3/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

