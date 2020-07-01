All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:53 PM

2310 Delaney Avenue

2310 Delaney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2310 Delaney Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath bungalow in Delaney/Wadeview Park area. Desirable open floor plan with the kitchen opening up to living room and dining room. 2-way bedroom split plan home has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, master suite with en suite bath, double vanity and large walk-in shower.Large backyard with lawn maintenance included. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days!! Located just steps from SODO shopping center and minutes from Downtown Orlando and Orlando Health. Sought after Blankner/Boone Schools. This house will go fast. Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,890, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,890, Available 3/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Delaney Avenue have any available units?
2310 Delaney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 Delaney Avenue have?
Some of 2310 Delaney Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Delaney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Delaney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Delaney Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 Delaney Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2310 Delaney Avenue offer parking?
No, 2310 Delaney Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2310 Delaney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 Delaney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Delaney Avenue have a pool?
No, 2310 Delaney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2310 Delaney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2310 Delaney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Delaney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2310 Delaney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

