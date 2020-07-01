2305 ILLINOIS STREET

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful corner lot home for rent in the heart of Colonialtown, minutes to Downtown Orlando. Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Centrally located to College Park and Winter Park. Master bedroom and bathroom on the first floor, as well as open dining/living concept and eat-in kitchen. There is also another bedroom on the first floor that can also be used as an office. Nice backyard and detached garage/ workshops. Totally remodeled and updated bringing in a modern touch, with beautiful backsplash, granite countertops, all new hardwood flooring and tile throughout, There are two separated entrances form both streets BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances and an added another master suite at the first floor.