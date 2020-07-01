All apartments in Orlando
Location

2305 Illinois Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful corner lot home for rent in the heart of Colonialtown, minutes to Downtown Orlando. Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Centrally located to College Park and Winter Park. Master bedroom and bathroom on the first floor, as well as open dining/living concept and eat-in kitchen. There is also another bedroom on the first floor that can also be used as an office. Nice backyard and detached garage/ workshops. Totally remodeled and updated bringing in a modern touch, with beautiful backsplash, granite countertops, all new hardwood flooring and tile throughout, There are two separated entrances form both streets BRAND NEW stainless steel appliances and an added another master suite at the first floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 ILLINOIS STREET have any available units?
2305 ILLINOIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 ILLINOIS STREET have?
Some of 2305 ILLINOIS STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 ILLINOIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2305 ILLINOIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 ILLINOIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2305 ILLINOIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2305 ILLINOIS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2305 ILLINOIS STREET offers parking.
Does 2305 ILLINOIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 ILLINOIS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 ILLINOIS STREET have a pool?
No, 2305 ILLINOIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2305 ILLINOIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2305 ILLINOIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 ILLINOIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 ILLINOIS STREET has units with dishwashers.

